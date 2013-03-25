Judge to probe SARS ‘jobs for pals’ claims

FINANCE Minister Pravin Gordhan has appointed a retired judge to investigate claims of a possible breach of processes at the South African Revenue Service (SARS)

This follows media reports on Sunday alleging the involvement of SARS commissioner Oupa Magashula in a jobs-for-friends scandal.

Mr Gordhan said although an initial report did not show any breach of process at SARS, he has seen it best to institute a thorough investigation into the allegations, after consultation with the minister of justice, to ensure transparency and to protect the integrity of SARS.

Afrikaans Sunday paper Rapport reported on a secret recording of a conversation between Mr Magashula and a 28-year-old chartered accountant. In the conversation, Mr Magashula is alleged to have told the woman that he would pay her R1m to come and work for SARS because she deserved R1m at her age.

Rapport said the woman, only known as Nosipho, then worked for less than R400,000 at one of the big four accounting firms.

"It must be emphasised that the young chartered accountant did not supply SARS with her curriculum vitae, nor was she ever employed by SARS," Mr Gordhan said in a statement released on Sunday night.

According to the newspaper report, the woman is a friend of Panganathan Marimuthu, a wealthy businessman convicted of drug dealing about 15 years ago. The man allegedly met Mr Magashula in a Durban restaurant two years ago and passed the phone to Mr Magashula to speak to the woman.

It was also reported that Mr Marimuthu had been the target of a SARS investigation and when he obtained a copy of the discussion between Mr Magashula and the woman, he bragged that he was "untouchable" as he had "the SARS boss in his pocket".

Mr Gordhan said in his statement it had become evident in recent times that some taxpayers who found themselves in difficulties because of their noncompliance with South African tax and customs laws were increasingly using bullying tactics to put an end to investigations aimed at them.

"I wish to send a categorical message to those taxpayers who resort to these bullying tactics that their methods will not succeed," he said. "SARS officials will implement tax and customs laws without fear or favour. All South Africans must pay their fair share of taxes."