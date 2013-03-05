SA lacks analysis of its fishing markets

A NEWLY released discussion document on South Africa’s fisheries reveals little economic analysis has been done of the size of the country’s fishing markets over the past decade.

In the document, Statistics South Africa noted the country’s fishing industry was well established, but it "faces challenges in its ability to ensure the sustainable use of the fisheries as a resource". The findings were that South Africa had an estimated 572,000 tons of hake available for exploitation in 2011, the highest tonnage since 2000. It was estimated that 123,000 tons of hake had been caught in 2011. Hake is South Africa’s most lucrative exportable fishing species.

It was estimated South Africa had 16,256 tons of west coast rock lobster — the lowest tonnage since 1990. The catch estimate for 2011 was 2,991 tons. The total biomass was down from just less than 200,000 tons in 1955.

"If you can’t provide such basic data (such as how much of each species was exported, where and in what form), then what are you doing?" said independent fisheries expert Shaheen Moolla.

Democratic Alliance fisheries spokesman Pieter van Dalen said the plunge in the west coast rock lobster tonnage raised the question why the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries had reversed an agreement concluded with the west coast rock lobster industry, to reduce the total allowable catch for the species to 9.6%.

Instead, the total allowable catch was set at the same tonnage — 2,354 tons — this year as in 2011.

The Stats SA document echoes sentiments expressed by the department in December that noted a "general trend of deteriorating resource status".

There was no data on the status of the Patagonian toothfish, though, which fetches prices that can exceed $10/kg. Other depleted fish stocks include deep-water hake, sharks (optimal to depleted), west and south Coast rock lobster, tuna (abundant to depleted), tuna (abundant to heavily depleted) and abalone. Shallow-water hake was considered to be abundant.