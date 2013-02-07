NEWS ANALYSIS: Sweeping dirt under the carpet, and the carpet under the floor

THE Democratic Alliance (DA) has now submitted its legal heads of argument to compel President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to release to it what have become known as the "Zuma spy tapes".

The papers make it clear the DA believes both Mr Zuma, and the NPA are willfully in contempt of court, for not releasing the tapes, in a matter which appears to go to the heart of the question whether our legal system is independent — and also whether Mr Zuma should have faced corruption charges in court.

The tapes are believed to be recordings of conversations between former national director of public prosecutions Bulelani Ngcuka, and the then head of the Scorpions, Leonard McCarthy. The discussions are believed to have taken place in December 2007, just after Mr Zuma became ANC leader at the Polokwane conference.

Just days before the 2009 elections, then acting NPA head Mokotedi Mpshe, said the tapes were proof, for him, that Adv Ngcuka and Adv McCarthy were colluding, in trying to charge Mr Zuma with corruption at the most politically damaging time. Adv Mpshe then withdrew the corruption charges against Mr Zuma. However, the DA wants a judicial review of that decision, and has already won a Supreme Court of Appeal order compelling the NPA to hand over to the party’s lawyers reduced records of meetings and memoranda of the process that led to that decision. But judges said Mr Zuma would be able to object to certain material being released, as he had been given a promise of confidentiality when making certain submissions to the NPA.

In the DA’s view, the recordings are part of that record, and they have not yet been passed over.

In these legal papers, the party’s advocate, Sean Rosenberg SC, points out that the real weakness of Mr Zuma’s position is that when he was about to launch an application for a permanent stay of prosecution, he was happy to release these recordings. As he puts it, "this indicates that the third respondent (Mr Zuma) himself was fully prepared to release these recordings when it suited him".

Adv Rosenberg also appears to put the NPA under pressure when he says that on the NPA’s own legal papers in other matters, it is clear the tapes never belonged to Mr Zuma, but were in fact the property of the National Intelligence Agency. But, he says, there are transcripts taken by NPA officials, which surely must be part of the record of this decision.

Adv Rosenberg also appears to lambaste the NPA for simply treating the silence of Mr Zuma’s attorney, Michael Hulley "as an objection". He points out that Mr Hulley has been asked if he would object to these tapes being released, and has not replied. Thus, on his version, there is no need to "continue with this part of the inquiry", as Mr Hulley has not in fact objected.

In short, the DA appears to claim that the real problem is that Mr Zuma does not want to release the tapes, and also does not want to say that he does not want to release the tapes.

The DA believes the onus is on the NPA to prove that it is not "willfully in contempt of court".

The NPA and Mr Hulley are expected to lodge replying papers next week.

Critics of Mr Zuma and the NPA are likely to use this issue to claim that the NPA is no longer independent, and that he is in fact ensuring that these tapes are not released to the DA.

This then leads to more questions: what is on the tapes, and if the NPA is following presidential orders, what are the implications of that for our justice system?

