Accenture launches innovation index

ACCENTURE’s planned index of innovation will acknowledge companies using innovative practices and create a database of how different firms innovate, CE William Mzimba said on Tuesday at the launch of the group’s innovation index.

Innovation is seen as a way for companies to increase their competitiveness and as a conduit for job creation, but there has been no metric in South Africa for measuring it.

Innovation was "new ways of doing things that add value … and it can only add value if it is implemented or put into commercial use", Mr Mzimba said.

A call for entries will go out next week. The Accenture innovative index, a partnership between Accenture, the Da Vinci Institute, TransUnion and Business Day, will recognise "people for their contributions because what they are doing is very important. It will also inspire other people and help them realise that it is possible," Science and Technology Minister Derek Hanekom said at the event in Johannesburg.

JSE director Geoffrey Rothschild on Tuesday night announced the stock exchange’s support for the index, saying "innovation is critical to the future of our country and we want to be part of the solution".

The index was not just about recognising achievement, the Da Vinci Institute’s Roy Marcus said.

"We want to try and get behind what is going on inside South African businesses … South Africa is innovative. This innovation index is about getting to the nitty-gritty, getting to the key lessons you can extract from these businesses," he said.

Discovery Vitality CEO Gidon Novick said the environment, including the regulatory framework, were important and "you’ve got to work with what you’ve got. Something that inhibits innovation is excuses. You can’t just blame the government."

Prospective applicants could apply online, Prof Marcus said.

He encouraged all South African companies to enter, saying entrants — even if they were not short-listed — would still get feedback.

"We spent months designing this questionnaire … it’s not just a thumbsuck," he said, noting that it could show companies areas in which they could innovate or areas where they could measure performance.

The awards ceremony would take place on August 6, he said.