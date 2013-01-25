Contentious municipal merger on hold ‘for peace and stability’

THE proposed amalgamation of the Metsimaholo and Ngwathe municipalities in the Free State has been put on hold in the interests of peace and stability, the Municipal Demarcation Board said on Friday.

The past week has seen residents of Zamdela township in Sasolburg protest violently against the proposed merger of the Metsimaholo local municipality, which includes Sasolburg, with the Ngwathe municipality, under which Parys falls.

Community members maintained they had not been consulted on the proposed merger. Four people died in the protests, three police officers were injured and 259 people were arrested.

In the wake of the violence there was some confusion over the fate of the proposed merger when Co-operative Governance Minister Richard Baloyi first announced the merger had been "stopped" but later said the process was "suspended".

Municipal Demarcation Board deputy chairwoman Nondumiso Gwayi said at a briefing in Pretoria on Friday that the board had met Mr Baloyi on Thursday and "noted and agreed that the minister’s public announcement to put the demarcation process on hold was in the interest of peace and stability in the area of Metsimaholo".

Ms Gwayi declined to give any details on the implications of the suspension, saying the board would meet next week to decide how to proceed.

A demarcation process review task team, which would advise Mr Baloyi, had also been established, she said.

Board CEO Gabi Gumbi-Masilela said there had been public consultation on the proposed merger, in compliance with the law.

The merger was among 204 proposed changes that had been advertised from November 9 last year, with one month given for the public to comment, she said.

Ms Gumbi-Masilela said the board’s final decision on the changes, due on April 5, was also subject to appeal.

With Natasha Marrian