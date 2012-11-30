Malema case postponed, racketeering charge added

THE matter against former African National Congress Youth League leader Julius Malema and his co-accused was postponed until next year by the high court in Polokwane on Friday.

The case was postponed to April 23 2013.

Charges of racketeering had been added to the initial charge he faced of money laundering, the court heard.

Mr Malema seemed unconcerned about the additional charge.

Speaking to supporters a street away from the court, Mr Malema said racketeering charges were serious and carried a potential sentence of life imprisonment, but he "had no butterflies in his stomach" over the matter.

He updated the crowd on proceedings that took place in court and thanked them for their support.

He led the crowd in song and dance shortly afterwards.

Mr Malema was released on bail of R10,000 in September despite the argument by state prosecutor Brian Moalusi that he should pay more. Mr Moalusi argued that Mr Malema was accused of money laundering involving millions of rands.

A draft charge sheet in September listed 10 accused people and companies, and detailed a complex web of alleged corruption, fraud and money laundering.

On Point Engineering, of which Mr Malema is an "indirect shareholder", is at the centre of the allegations.

On Point is one-third owned by Guilder Investments, which is in turn 50% owned by Mr Malema’s family trust, the Ratanang Trust.

The crowd held a night vigil on Thursday night to show support for Malema.

Sapa, with Setumo Stone