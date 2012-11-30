China ‘strong-armed SA’ over Dalai Lama

THE Supreme Court of Appeal’s main question to the government was how pressure from China caused it to procrastinate in granting the Dalai Lama a visa last year, says immigration lawyer Gary Eisenberg.

The Dalai Lama, spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists, was invited to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s 80th birthday last October. He was not granted a visa in time, which created great anger and embarrassment.

Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Kevin Swain on Thursday ruled that former home affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma had acted unlawfully in delaying the decision to grant the visa. "It hardly needs saying that the minister is not entitled to deliberately procrastinate," he said. "Procrastination by itself establishes unreasonable delay. The evidence points only to deliberate procrastination."

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Congress of the People had taken Ms Dlamini-Zuma to court over her "vacillation".

Archbishop Tutu said on Thursday that an independent judiciary was one of the most "critical cornerstones" of a democracy. "I look forward to seeing him (the Dalai Lama) again soon, and perhaps I will invite him to celebrate my 90th birthday ."

Mr Eisenberg, who represented the IFP in the court action, said : "One cannot overplay the comedy of errors that plagued the Dalai Lama’s visa application.

"Firstly, he received the wrong legal advice from the South African High Commission in India, and then home affairs and the Department of International Relations and Co-operation played a smoke and mirrors game by pushing the decision between them. But the supreme court focused on one question for both of those departments: when the telephone rang, how did they respond to the Chinese government’s request?"

Mr Eisenberg said Judge Swain’s ruling made it clear that the government had bowed to Chinese pressure and that procrastinating about a decision was unlawful. IFP MP Mario Ambrosini said the government had bent over for the Chinese government and had not followed the law or the will of the people of SA.

