Cape Town rated top metro in Municipal IQ index

MUNICIPAL IQ’s productivity index, due to be officially released on Friday, rates Cape Town as the top-performing metro, ahead of Johannesburg and making it one seven Western Cape municipalities in the top 10.

The productivity index factors in issues such as poverty levels and the municipal response to poverty; access to basic municipal services; economic "intelligence" (infrastructure used by residents to participate in the economy), and the makeup of the economy (skills levels, education and employment); financial governance and expenditure levels; and job vacancy rates.

The latest findings by Municipal IQ are likely to boost the Democratic Alliance’s (DA’s) assertions that it offers "clean" and "good" governance. The DA runs both the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape.

The productivity index, which is in its sixth year, found that "top metros continue to fall within a close range of each other" but Cape Town comes out ahead due to improvements in local economic conditions and strong spending.

"Johannesburg’s robust economy and basic service delivery record, and eThekwini’s strong spending keep them in the top three positions. Mangaung is closing the gap between itself and its established metro peers, showing improvement since its debut last year," Municipal IQ says.

Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal municipalities continued to dominate the bottom portion of the productivity index.

"Positive changes in the 2012 rankings reflect significant improvements in the provision of basic services — even in fast-growing urban areas — but it remains a concern that rural and former homeland areas, despite some gains in service delivery, lag so significantly on the index," Municipal IQ economist Karen Heese said.

Municipal IQ’s hotspots monitor found major service delivery protests against local government reached a record this year, exceeding all other years between 2004 and 2011.

It showed that 77.5% of protests were violent — with a seasonal peak evident over the winter months of April to July.

Service delivery protests in South Africa have become more widespread over the years as local communities become more impatient with the pace of provision of basic services.