Amcu accused of leveraging standoff

LONMIN lawyers on Friday accused the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa of using the tense standoff between management and striking miners at its Marikana mine in August in order to leverage the union’s position to get bargaining rights.

In his second day of cross-examining Mr Mathunjwa, Lonmin’s counsel Schalk Burger SC pulled out his big guns and referred to a transcript of a recording of the meeting between Mr Mathunjwa and Lonmin representatives on the morning of August 16 — the day that saw the massacre of 34 people in a violent clash between the striking miners and police.

But even before Mr Burger had started this aspect of his cross-examination, Judge Ian Farlam, the chairman of the commission told Mathunjwa that he had the "impression" that Mr Mathunjwa was trying to use the situation so that Amcu could be given a right to negotiate salaries on behalf of workers, a right that Amcu did not have at that stage.

Judge Farlam said it was only a "prima facie" or a "first" impression and asked Mr Mathunjwa to address it if it was wrong.

The Amcu president refuted it but then had to contend with the transcript of the meeting where Lonmin’s Jomo Kwadi is recorded as having said: "Okay Joseph, I think it is clear what you are saying. You (are) basically saying you will go to the mountain on condition that the company negotiate with Amcu on the demands of the people that are on the mountain".

But Mr Mathunjwa said he was not referring to bargaining on salaries, but rather to be part of the forum that would resolve the issues on the mine once the strike was over.

He said he knew what was involved in becoming recognised as a bargaining agent. What he wanted was to be part of the forum that resolved the issues on the mine, especially because Amcu had been accused of starting the strike, amongst other things.

And he said that ultimately there was a forum and Amcu was part of it as a committee of non-unionised workers.

Mr Burger also referred to another excerpt where Mr Mathunjwa is recorded as saying that if Lonmin’s Barnard Mokwena would not commit to "that one, then let him discharge his police to go and kill those people as (NUM president Senzeni) Zokwana and Barnard said was their mandate yesterday".

Mr Burger suggested that he was "playing with the lives of workers", but Mr Mathunjwa said that the fact was that, without any commitment, he went to the mountain and he "did appeal to the people to leave the koppie. This was without police security or a vehicle. He did it "because I cared", he said.

"Is it possible that because you couldn’t get a seat at the table, you went back to the koppie on August 16 and you made that inflammatory speech?" asked Mr Burger. Earlier, he had questioned Mr Mathunjwa on whether he was inflaming the striking workers.

But Mr Mathunjwa passionately denied this, saying the commission needed to understand that the environment on the hilltop where the workers had gathered was not a "cozy" one like the venue for the commission.

"What I was doing was my utmost best to stop the strike and make people to realise that they have to return to work," Mr Mathunjwa said.

He said if there was any evidence of "any person except myself who dedicated his life to go and talk to those workers," then he would be happy to admit that he failed.

Adv Burger’s cross examination will continue on Monday.