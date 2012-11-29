Cosatu gears up for anti-tolling marches

THE Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) will on Friday start a new round of protests against the controversial e-tolling of Gauteng’s freeways, with marches planned in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The tolling project was put on hold a week ago after the withdrawal of the Transport Laws and Related Matters Amendment Bill by the African National Congress, meaning the system cannot be introduced this year.

Cosatu has, however, vowed to continue its protests, which will also involve an attempted shutdown of the province’s freeways on Friday next week and mass action in February next year.

On Friday, a march in Johannesburg on November 30 is expected to start at Mary Fitzgerald Square, Newtown, at 9am. Protesters will make their way to the transport and housing departments.

The other march will be from Schubart Park in Tshwane to the department of transport and finance.

Cosatu objects to e-tolling in principle, saying it would disadvantage poor people who travel long distances to work every day. It also argues the cost of collection would consume 17% of the money collected.

"This means that tolls are not only and unfair but also a grossly inefficient way of raising the money for road improvements," a Cosatu statement said last week.

It released a statement on Thursday to reassure workers that the strike action it planned was protected under section 77 of the Labour Relations Act.

Andre Venter, spokesman for Uasa, said on Thursday that the trade union encouraged its members to participate in protests against e-tolling "unless they (members) are part of essential services".

The Black Management Forum (BMF) also came out against e-tolling, calling in a statement on Thursday for a "structured and accessible stakeholder consultation process" and the "halting of the introduction of e-tolling". It said a different funding model had to be found to recoup the costs of improvements made to Gauteng’s freeways.

Modise Moiloanyane, Gauteng provincial chairman of the BMF, said the forum’s regional office "encourages all its members who will be directly affected by this move ... to participate and support all initiatives and activities that are aimed at ensuring the Gauteng e-tolling project doesn’t go ahead".

Democratic Alliance transport spokesperson Ian Ollis said the bill would be reintroduced in February.

"The government may need to top up Sanral’s funding again if they delay the e-tolls, but still plans to implement it later," he said, referring to the South African National Roads Agency.

"Alternatively they may decide to opt for a fuel levy. Other projects, such as the new N2 from East London to Port Edward, may be delayed, or perhaps other upgrades of freeways elsewhere in Gauteng, if the funding is limited in the next two years, but this is unclear at this stage."

Mr Ollis said the DA would continue to fight e-tolling "as long as this is realistic and sensible".

The Department of Transport and Sanral held public hearings this month in Kempton Park, Pretoria and Sunninghill to gather public comment on e-tolling. A vast majority of those who attended were against the system in principle and questioned its viability and transparency.

