Sekese faces parliamentary grilling over ‘misrepresentation’

DEPARTMENT of Communications director-general Rosey Sekese is to be grilled by Parliament for "misrepresenting" information to the communications portfolio committee earlier this month.

During a presentation to MPs on the department’s annual report, Ms Sekese had said she had signed a performance contract for this financial year, but it later emerged she still had to sign the agreement.

Although the department had received an unqualified audit opinion for the 2011-12 financial year, the auditor-general had flagged issues, including the fact senior managers had not signed performance agreements, contrary to public service regulations.

Parliament heard on Monday that presenting "misleading" or "false" information in the "House" was a serious offence punishable by a "fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years, or both a fine and imprisonment".

Parliamentary legal adviser Charmaine van der Merwe told members of the communications portfolio committee on Monday that Ms Sekese’s "actions" may have constituted an offence in terms of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.

She told the committee it could ask Ms Sekese to explain the "discrepancy in the evidence before them and may also request a copy of the performance agreement in question".

"To ensure that the director-general does not take the enquiry made by the committee lightly, the committee may remind the director-general that making a false statement or impeding oversight function of the committee constitutes a serious offence," Ms van der Merwe said.

African National Congress MP and committee chairman Sikhumbuzo Kholwane said the committee would ask Ms Sekese and Communications Minister Dina Pule to appear again before Parliament next week. He said it was worrying that the "head of department (Ms Sekese) had decided not to lead by example".

"The problem is the issue of credibility. Now no one might trust what she says," Mr Kholwane said.

Democratic Alliance MP Marian Shinn said Parliament had to "crack the whip" on serial transgressors in the public service.

"They constantly get away with misinforming and misleading Parliament ... we have to begin to set the tone," she said.

MPs also agreed during the same meeting to call on the auditor-general to assist in an enquiry regarding allegations made by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board against one of its members, Cawekazi Mahlati.

Based on legal advice from Ms van der Merwe, MPs agreed the auditor-general was best placed to carry out a "special integrated audit" to establish the facts of the matter.

The majority of SABC board members passed a vote of no confidence in Ms Mahlati earlier this year, alleging she was a "disruptive influence".

Another allegation was that she was behind a campaign to remove acting chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng because he was blocking a tender process in which she appeared to have an interest.

SABC board chairman Ben Ngubane recently asked Parliament to remove Ms Mahlati from the board.

In a heated portfolio committee meeting last month, Ms Mahlati told MPs the "campaign" to remove her from the board was part of an alleged strategy by Mr Ngubane to hide corruption and malpractice at the broadcaster.