SA, Zimbabwe agree to keep border control simple

CROSSING the border between South Africa and Zimbabwe is expected to remain a relatively simple matter after the two nations’ foreign ministers concluded a meeting in Pretoria on Tuesday.

South African Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, discussed progress made on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on migration.

"This MoU basically abolished visa requirements between our two countries, making it easy for our citizens to cross our borders with relative ease," Ms Nkoana-Mashabane said.

Zimbabwe has drafted a new constitution to be tabled in parliament, followed by a referendum and an election.

"South Africa — as the Southern African Development Community-mandated facilitator — remains seized with the process in Zimbabwe, assisting the Zimbabwean political leadership to move towards the conclusion of the implementation of the global political agreement (which created the country’s power-sharing government)," Ms Nkoana-Mashabane said.

In a joint communiqué on Tuesday, both ministers repeated a call for the "immediate and unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the west".

"On continental and international issues, the two delegations expressed their commitment to African unity and integration within the framework of the Constitutive Act of the African Union," the communiqué read.

There is much speculation that the Zimbabwe government will press South Africa to commit to a $100m loan request that Zimbabwean Finance Minister Tendai Biti brought last month to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Both delegations on Tuesday also stressed the need to reform multilateral institutions to meet the needs of developing nations.

South Africa is Zimbabwe’s biggest trading partner, and Ms Nkoana-Mashabane said its neighbour was "one of South Africa’s top trading partners on the continent".

In 2009, the two countries signed a bilateral investment promotion and protection agreement, seen by many as a financial helpline for Zimbabwean industries.

This week, the delegations resolved to keep building on this trade relationship.

The previous bilateral co-operation session was held in March 2009, and the next will be held in Zimbabwe in 2014.

Tuesday’s meeting of ministers took place against the backdrop of Zimbabwe ratcheting up its indigenisation drive further this week, with Tongaat Hulett’s Zimbabwe unit issued with a 14-day ultimatum to comply with the country’s indigenisation laws. The indigenisation programme has become the central plank in President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu (PF) election campaign.