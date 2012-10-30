Radebe U-turn on Marikana funding

JUSTICE Minister Jeff Radebe said on Monday the government would pay for dead miners’ families to attend the Farlam inquiry — an apparent about-turn from the Department of Justice’s position at the weekend that it would not cover travel costs.

The attendance of the families, scattered across South Africa but mostly from the Eastern Cape, has been the biggest factor delaying the commission’s work — with back-and-forths between the commission, government and the families’ lawyers, and the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa.

Mr Radebe’s spokesman, Mthunzi Mhaga, said on Monday Mr Radebe would ask President Jacob Zuma to amend the commission’s regulations so that there would be a legal basis for the department to fund the families’ attendance.

"Mr Radebe regrets any confusion and misconception that may have been created by the decision taken by the department this past Saturday.

"Government has the interests of the families of victims at heart, hence we are working tirelessly to salvage the situation," he said.

At the hearing on Monday, the families’ counsel, Dumisa Ntsebeza SC, was quick to dispel the view the families did not want to attend. They wanted to attend and had a right to attend, he said.

But despite the fact that the families were not there yesterday, Judge Ian Farlam said the viewing of police video footage should go ahead. Taken from a helicopter by Lt-Col Johannes Cornelius Botha on August 16, the footage consisted of 42 minutes of wide-angle shots of the Marikana area. It only showed what seemed to be police vehicles and a few people running in single file, which the helicopter then seemed to follow.

Last week, Lt-Col Botha testified that he had been too late to film the actual shootings.

But counsel for those arrested after the August 16 stand-off, Dali Mpofu, suggested that he was not in the helicopter he claimed to be in. Lt-Col Botha said the video showed a reflection of his wrist watch in the helicopter’s window. "I took that video," he said.

The morning session of the hearing was focused on the arrest of nine members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union over the past week. The union’s advocate, Timothy Bruinders SC, said the arrests appeared to be part of a "campaign of intimidation" by the police. Four of them were arrested after the hearing of the commission on Tuesday last week.

Mr Bruinders and Mr Mpofu said their clients’ participation in the inquiry was fundamental for it to get to the bottom of what happened. They were the "only people who are capable of giving this commission a version of what happened other than the version of the police. There is no one else," said Mr Mpofu. Yet the arrests had instilled a "reign of terror amongst potential witnesses".

He described how the four mineworkers, arrested as they left the inquiry last Tuesday, "were stopped, manhandled, made to lie on the ground at night" and were taken to four different police stations, forcing their lawyers to run from police station to police station. Despite an order for their release "without delay" by a magistrate on Friday, the four were then immediately rearrested on the instructions of either the national director of public prosecutions or the provincial director.

The hearing was adjourned mid-morning so that the legal teams for the union, the police, and the arrested mineworkers could try to resolve the impasse.

The commission was later told that they had been granted bail of R5,000 each.

