Huge past inequalities to blame — Zuma

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma told foreign correspondents in Johannesburg on Monday that South Africa was "not in crisis" after the Marikana mine killings and subsequent downgrades of its economic rating by Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.

Mr Zuma said "it is wrong to say that South Africa is in crisis", and the commission of inquiry into the killings was not "dealing with an accused", but "dealing with facts" in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"Marikana was an unfortunate incident. We have to look at this very objectively, regarding what can the commission do to establish the truth ." He said "people fail to understand the history of this country", and that its "massive" inequalities were a legacy of both colonial oppression and apartheid. "It is not a failure of African National Congress leadership, it is a failure of the past," he said.

Mr Zuma said workers had a right to "vent their anger" and the government had a "clear regime" on how to deal with labour unrest. He also said mining companies in South Africa, in accordance with the mining charter, "must provide housing and basic services in line with their licences".

He said the presidential dialogue with business, labour and civil society at the Union Buildings earlier this month had agreed to address gaping income inequalities in South Africa. "The killings brought into sharp focus the need for government to engage the mining sector," he said.

"We will support the industry to make it stronger."

However, Mr Zuma made no mention of the role and responsibilities of municipalities, and provincial and central government in the provision of social services. Nor did he address the lack of property rights in squatter camps around the mines in respect of migrant workers from the Eastern Cape region.