DA aims to amend law ‘to prevent another Nkandla’

THE Democratic Alliance (DA) is to use a key recent Constitutional Court ruling to table draft legislation in Parliament which, if approved, would prevent a repeat of the estimated R250m spending on President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home.

Earlier this month the Constitutional Court said rules of Parliament were invalid in precluding MPs from tabling directly to the house their own legislative proposals. The challenge to the rules was taken to the court by Inkatha Freedom Party MP Mario Oriani Ambrosini.

Before the ruling, private members’ bills were submitted to a committee on private members’ proposals, where the African National Congress for the most part used its majority to reject them without extensive debate. Now the speaker, Max Sisulu, would have to refer them to the relevant parliamentary committee for in-depth consideration.

At a news conference at Parliament on Monday, DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko, DA chief whip Watty Watson, and DA public works spokeswoman Anchen Dreyer outlined the actions that they would take to try and have amendments effected to the National Key Points Act, and the Executive Members’ Ethics Act. Ms Mazibuko said the Presidency’s response "to the scandal now known as Nkandlagate" had been largely muted.

Indeed, the government has done little to shed light on the details regarding the upgrade of Mr Zuma’s private home, and specifically how much money is being spent by the state.

She pointed to the fact that Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi had used the National Key Point Act of 1980 as justification for his refusal to release details of the upgrade, claiming that it has been declared a national key point under that act.

"This has allowed him to hide the details regarding the upgrade, as well as requests through the Promotion of Access to Information Act. The Executive Members’ Ethics Act contains serious flaws and loopholes, which allow for abuse by the president. These include the fact that the president is the adjudicator where conflicts of interest exist, and is able to determine for himself whether or not he has abided by the code."

"I will introduce a private member’s bill with proposed amendments to the National Key Point Act of 1980 to bring it in line with the constitution."

Ms Mazibuko said this would involve redefining a national key point and introducing a provision that would require national key points to be referred to Parliament’s defence committee, which would have the power to review them. The DA also wants the auditor-general to report on expenditure related to key points, and the provisions that no one may report on a key point to be brought in line with the rights to freedom of expression contained in the constitution.

"The aim of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act is to provide a code of ethics governing the conduct of members of the Cabinet, deputy ministers and members of provincial executive councils. Our view is that the spending of nearly R250m on President Zuma’s private home is in contravention of this act," Ms Dreyer said.