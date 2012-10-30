Census: better access to basic services, big rise in cellphones

THE 2011 census results show a general improvement in the level of access to basic services in South Africa since 2001.

"Such improvements provide direct benefits to households in terms of better living conditions, environmental and health standards," Statistics SA said on Tuesday at the release of the census data.

The percentage of households living in formal dwellings saw a steady rise from 68.5% in 2001 to 77.6% last year.

Over this period, the number of households with no access to piped water fell from 15% to 8.8%.

Similarly, the percentage of households with flush toilets increased from 50% to 57%, while those relying on bucket toilets fell from 3.9% in 2001 to 2.1%.

The proportion of households using electricity for lighting increased from 58.2% in 1996 to 84.7% in 2011.

The percentage of households that have refuse removed by local authorities at least weekly increased from 55.4% in 2001 to 62.1%.

Ownership of cellphones, computers, fridges and televisions increased significantly, while ownership of radios and land-line telephones declined with the introduction of new technology.

In 2011, 88.9% of households owned cellphones, compared with 31.9% a decade before.

Almost two-thirds of households had no access to the internet in 2011.