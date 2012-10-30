Census ‘about South Africa and South Africans’ — Manuel

NOW that South Africa had the benefit of fresh census statistics, the question was what would be done with the figures, National Planning Minister Trevor Manuel said on Tuesday.

Mr Manuel was speaking in Pretoria after statistician-general Pali Lehohla handed President Jacob Zuma the results of the 2011 census that showed South Africa now had just fewer than 52-million people living within its borders.

"This (the statistics results) is what planners everywhere need.... It is not about this or that political party (and its successes), it is about South Africa and South Africans," Mr Manuel said.

Mr Zuma said South Africa had already outlined a vision for its future — the National Development Plan. By 2030 every community should have access to water and sanitation, food on each table, members that fall asleep without fear, "listen to the rain on the roof (and) ... gather together in front of heat".

South Africa’s communities should also have a school, teachers who love teaching, a local library filled with a wealth of knowledge, a librarian, a police station with "respected and upright" police and a clinic with nurses who loved caring for people, Mr Zuma said.

Census 2011 revealed there was a way to go to reach this vision, despite great strides made in the past decade, he said.

The provision of ablution and sanitation facilities remained a priority for the government, with the bucket toilet system not yet eradicated. The proportion of households using the bucket system halved from 3.9% in 2001 to 1.9% in 2011.

Black South Africans’ school enrolment and educational attainment had increased from 70.7% in 1996 to 74.5% in 2011.

It was "heartening to note" that the proportion of people who had completed higher education had increased from 7.1% in 1996 to 12.3% in 2011, Mr Zuma said.