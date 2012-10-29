Hunting, game farming ‘play key role’ in economic development

HUNTING and wildlife tourism have great potential to create jobs and attract investment to South Africa’s rural areas, but transformation in the industry needs to be accelerated, said Water Affairs Minister Edna Molewa on Monday at the Hunting Indaba in Sun City.

The industry contributes more than R6bn to South Africa’s gross domestic product and had 140,000 employees in 2010.

Ms Molewa said game hunting was important to communities and the economy.

"Although the government and industry will sometimes not agree on other matters, I am a firm believer that the hunting industry and game-farming industry are important partners that play a key role in conservation, tourism and economic development," she said.

The minister said South Africa had played a positive role in conservation through hunting, as recognised by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Ms Molewa said recognition by the IUCN was due to the positive effect that sport hunting had had on South Africa’s population of white rhinos.

Also at the indaba, United Democratic Front leader Bantu Holomisa said the economic gap between rich and poor in the area of the Kruger National Park needed to be addressed.

Mr Holomisa said black communities were lagging with regard to awareness of environmental issues and conservation.

The Limpopo MEC for economic development, environment and tourism, Pinky Kekana, said hunting was not only about conservation, but was also part of sustainable development.

"There is a disjuncture between the views of state, regulation, industry and communities. Communities do not see industry gains as amounting to their benefit," Ms Kekana said.

The director of the Institute for Tourism and Leisure Studies at North-West University, Prof Melville Saayman, said transformation in wildlife tourism needed attention, especially in jobs such as taxidermy.

He said the industry also created potential jobs in other areas such as transport, accommodation, marketing and tourism.