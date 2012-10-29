Amcu members’ arrests dominate Marikana hearing

LAST week’s arrest of four members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) dominated Monday morning’s hearing of the Marikana commission of inquiry, with the union’s advocate, Timothy Bruinders SC, saying the arrests appeared to be part of a "campaign of intimidation" by the police.

Adv Bruinders and advocate Dali Mpofu, representing those miners arrested in the wake of the massacre on August 16, both said their clients’ participation in the inquiry was fundamental for it to get to the bottom of what happened in the bloody standoff between the police and striking miners on August 16, and in its run-up and aftermath.

They were the "only people who are capable of giving this commission a version of what happened other than the version of the police. There is no one else," Adv Mpofu said. Yet the arrests had instilled a "reign of terror among potential witnesses".

He said the four miners were arrested as they left the inquiry on Tuesday. "They were stopped, manhandled, made to lie on the ground at night" and were taken to four different police stations, forcing their lawyers to run from one police station to another.

He said despite an order for their release from custody "without delay" by a magistrate on Friday, the four were then immediately rearrested on the instructions of either the national director of public prosecutions or the provincial director.

"I hope it was the national one because if it was the provincial one, this would mean it was the same genius who charged these people with the murder of their own colleagues," he said.

He was referring to the earlier decision of provincial prosecution director Johan Smit to charge some of the striking miners with murder under the doctrine of common purpose. After a public outcry, acting national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba provisionally withdrew the charges.

Counsel for the police, Ishmael Semenya SC said that to "dispel any thought of impropriety", the police had undertaken to make the dockets of the four arrested available to the inquiry’s evidence leaders. The police had also undertaken to give Adv Mpofu’s team full access to their clients in custody at all reasonable times.

But Adv Mpofu said the arrests had a broader impact and made it hard to persuade others to come before the inquiry.

"I cannot now, with a straight face, say to other people in Nkaneng or the surrounding areas: ‘Oh don’t worry, I’ve organised a combie for you. You can come to the commission next week.’ Because they’ll say: ‘Are you out of your mind? Must I go there and make myself cannon fodder for arrest like so-and-so and so-and-so.’"

Adv Bruinders agreed, saying it didn’t "take a lot of adding up" to conclude that there was a "campaign of intimidation against our members".

"Our team really cannot participate in the way we would like to participate … if our members are arrested in this fashion."

An arrangement had been reached for the four men to be released on certain conditions, Adv Mpofu, told the commission after a lengthy consultation with police representatives.

Ishmael Semenya, for the police, said the arrested miners could not be released only on a warning, as they faced serious charges, including murder.

