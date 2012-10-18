Vietnamese minister not available to sign memorandum on rhino poaching

WATER and Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa’s Vietnamese counterpart has not been available this week to sign, as planned, a long-awaited memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at protecting South Africa’s rhinos from poaching, Department of Environmental Affairs spokesman Albi Modise said on Thursday.

Experts believe Vietnam is key to ending the slaughter of South Africa’s rhinos, and the news came in the week that the department reported that South Africa has lost 455 rhinos to poachers this year, already more than the 448 killed last year.

Mr Modise confirmed on Thursday that Ms Molewa and a Vietnamese ministerial counterpart were meant to have signed the MOU at the 11th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity in Hyderabad, India, which closes on Friday this week.

Saving South Africa’s rhinos — more than 80% of the global population — is urgent. If poaching increases at the same rate as it has over the past two years, the species could go into decline from 2016 and become extinct in the wild by 2050, according to South African National Parks wildlife veterinary services head Markus Hofmeyr.

The horn is sought after in East Asia, where it is believed to have medicinal and "pick me up" qualities, and where it fetches $60,000/kg.

"Owing to the unavailability of the Vietnamese minister, the MOU will only be signed later, before the end of the year," Mr Modise said. "South Africa believes the Vietnamese government is committed to the process and will work collaboratively with the government of Vietnam (to) address the rhino issue. Officials in both countries are working around the clock to find a suitable date and slot for the MOU to be signed."

World Wide Fund for South Africa rhino co-ordinator Jo Shaw said there was "clearly an urgent need for it to be signed", but it was more important for the two governments to "identify the joint actions they need to take to operationalise it".

"I am assured it will happen," she said.

Tom Milliken, elephant and rhino programme co-ordinator for wildlife trade tracking organisation Traffic, said that in a recent communication to the Convention on International Trade in Engandered Species (Cites) secretariat, Vietnam’s Cites management authority said: “The MOU on biodiversity conservation and protection between Vietnam and South Africa is ready for signing. We are now looking for funding support to bring two sides together and identify the suitable time and place for signing ceremony.”

He added: “Thus, I do think if the Vietnamese are making public statements through official Cites channels, they are committed to seeing this through.”