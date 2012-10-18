Treasury, Statistics SA to be asked to answer audit concerns

Parliament’s standing committee on finance said on Wednesday it plans to recall the Treasury and Statistics South Africa to deal with concerns the auditor-general raised in his audit opinion on their 2011-12 financial statements.

Both entities received unqualified opinions but the auditor-general made a number of findings which committee chairman Thaba Mufamadi believes members need to address to prevent a repetition in future.

Mr Mufamadi said there had been consistency in the Treasury’s audit outcomes as it had received unqualified opinions for the last four years, but Democratic Alliance finance spokesman Tim Harris believed there had been an "alarming deterioration" over this period as the number of findings had increased. They both agreed, however, that the Treasury was required to "lead by example" when it came to financial management and compliance with its own laws and regulations.

Corporate executive in the auditor-general’s office Eugene Zungu believed there had been stagnation in the Treasury and deterioration at Statistics South Africa. Statistics South Africa has attributed the rise in audit findings — from three to six — to the fact that it carried out the national census last year, a huge and costly exercise.

But Mr Zungu, who on Wednesday presented the audit findings to the committee, said the management deficiencies related to the census could have been avoided if there had been proper planning.

Mr Mufamadi said the high vacancy rate among the Treasury’s senior management — which rose to 15% from 13% the previous year — was "completely unacceptable" in a department which was required to ensure that the government as a whole received value for money. Some senior posts — such as the executive in charge of internal audits — had remained vacant for more than 12 months.

Mr Zungu said management had not complied with regulations regarding staff recruitment and had not drawn up an action plan to deal with the situation.

He also said five Treasury officials with interests in suppliers to other state institutions had not obtained approval to engage in outside remunerative work.

Mr Harris noted that "in 2008 the Treasury received a clean audit with no findings".

"Each year since then the number of findings has increased year by year: four in 2009 and six in 2010. This year’s auditor-general’s report identifies eight major findings, representing a creeping increase in the errors made by a department that should be beyond reproach," he said.

"The fact that the auditor-general has identified material errors in the annual financial statements, seven tenders that were issued without the required three quotes and five employees that performed outside work without written permission indicates a decline in standards of internal governance at the Treasury."

One of the failings was that the Treasury did not provide proper targets for the Jobs Fund, which led to underspending of R2.5bn.