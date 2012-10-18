MPs discover SAPS facing huge legal bill

INTENSE questioning from MPs on Wednesday has shown the administration of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to be a shambles, with the service facing a potential legal bill of billions of rands as a result of a huge contingent liability.

Issues canvassed by members of Parliament’s police committee include thousands of police officers without driving licences, thousands who have not passed firearm competency tests, significant numbers of lost firearms, a legal department facing multiple lawsuits, and a host of stations in profound disrepair.

African National Congress chairwoman of the committee Annelize van Wyk, referring to the police’s legal costs, stressed that the issue was managing the litigation brought against the police. She suggested that police were defending cases they could not win and contesting cases that should be settled out of court.

Democratic Alliance MP Dianne Kohler Barnard wanted to know how many police were carrying guns but had not passed competency tests, because this had huge legal and cost implications for the service.

She said the SAPS annual report, the subject of the meeting, showed the financial implications of the lack of discipline in the SAPS. "The figure for contingent liabilities (a liability the entity may have to pay, depending on the outcome of a future event, such as a court case) has quadrupled from R5.3bn in 2006 to R20.5bn for 2011-12. It now constitutes 32.8% of the SAPS annual budget.

"The bulk of this figure is made up of civil claims against the police," she said.

Ms Kohler Barnard said there were huge civil claims against the police for shooting incidents, vehicle accidents, legal expenses, damage to property, assaults, and relating to other police actions.

"The sheer volume of civil claims, coupled with the fact that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate investigated 6,026 complaints in 2011-12 ranging from death at the hands of SAPS members to rape, armed robbery and misconduct cases, makes one question what is happening with our police."

Commissioner Riah Phiyega said she was restructuring the legal services office and would report progress to the committee, including progress with regard to the contingent liability.

Julius Molefe, head of the legal services office, said there would always be litigation against the police because of the nature of the work, but the behaviour of officers should come under scrutiny.

Ms van Wyk said the administration of the SAPS was its worst-performing section and "we are not going to accept this situation again next year".