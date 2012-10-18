More species join the ‘Red List’

HYDERABAD — An island-dwelling cockroach and a tiny snail were declared extinct on Wednesday, while 400 plants and animals were added to a threatened "Red List" as global environment ministers met at a conference in Hyderabad, India.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) updated its study on the state of biodiversity on e arth, saying 20,219 species were at risk of dying out.

It added 402 species such as the Egyptian dab lizard and the Sichuan Taimen, a fresh-water fish from China, to the Red List, which puts them in the threatened category.

Two invertebrates, a cockroach from the Seychelles last seen in 1905 and a freshwater snail called Little Flat-top from the US state of Alabama, have moved into the extinct category since the last update of the biannual survey in June.

"These are species that do not occur anywhere else in the world," the IUCN’s director of biodiversity conservation, Jane Smart, said at the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity.

The report also showed that 83% of Madagascar’s 192 palm species, which the poor rely on heavily for food and housing, are at risk of extinction.

They include the "Suicide Palm", which grows up to 18m high and dies a few months after flowering and producing seeds. Only 30 mature specimens are known to exist in the wild today.

A quarter of the world’s mammals, 13% of birds, 41% of amphibians and 33% of reef-building corals are at risk of extinction, according to the IUCN.

Sapa-AFP