Hlophe to face judicial conduct tribunal over Constitutional Court saga

WESTERN Cape Judge President John Hlophe will face a judicial conduct tribunal for allegations of impeachable gross misconduct, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) decided on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday evening the JSC said it would announce its decision only after the parties had been informed but two independent sources have since informed BDlive of the decision.

A tribunal — a sign that the JSC thinks that there is a prima facie case against the judge president — will mean Judge Hlophe as well a some of the justices of the Constitutional Court will face being cross-examined by each other’s legal teams.

The allegations came from a 2008 complaint made by all the then justices of the Constitutional Court that Judge Hlophe had improperly sought to influence the outcome of judgments, then pending before their court, connected to corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma.

The complaint, and the messy four-year dispute that followed, rocked the judiciary and divided the legal fraternity. In 2009, the JSC, by a slim majority, cleared Judge Hlophe of the complaint, but its process was immediately and successfully challenged in court.

The JSC then had to start almost from scratch with the complaint. Last month a subcommittee, the Judicial Conduct Committee, concluded that Judge Hlophe was, prima facie, guilty of impeachable gross misconduct and recommended that a tribunal be established.

The JSC then had to decide whether to endorse the recommendation, for which it met on Wednesday night.

The meeting was attended by Western Cape Deputy Judge President Jeanette Traverso and a delegate for Premier Helen Zille. Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and commissioner Dumisa Ntsebeza SC recused themselves from the decision.