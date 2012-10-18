Hitting 100% target for clean audits at municipalities ‘off track’

NOT all of the 278 municipalities in the country would obtain unqualified audit opinions by next year as the government had planned, director-general of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Vusi Madonsela said on Wednesday.

It was likely that only about 70% of the municipalities would obtain unqualified audits.

Mr Madonsela was briefing the National Council of Provinces’ select committee on appropriations about the department’s clean audit project.

The target of 100% clean audits by next year formed part of the local government turnaround strategy which the Cabinet approved in 2009.

Mr Madonsela said preliminary results for 2010-11 showed that 44.5% of municipalities achieved unqualified audits compared with the 60% targeted. About 5% received adverse findings and 23% disclaimers, the worst possible audit opinion.

Disclaimers mean that financial records are in such a poor state that they cannot be audited properly.

The preliminary results for 2010-11, although below target, were an improvement on the prior financial year.

Mr Madonsela said three critical areas would have to be strengthened if further improvements were to be achieved. These were political and administrative leadership, governance, and financial management.

Draft regulations had been developed governing the appointment of municipal managers and section 56 managers.

These would stipulate their conditions of service and ensure that competent personnel were appointed.

By end-September this year 219 of the 278 municipal manager posts had been filled and all for chief financial officers.

Mr Madonsela said the department had descended into a "state of paralysis" for about 18 months from last year to mid-2012 as a result of restructuring. There was political and administrative uncertainty during the period.

The original team responsible for driving the turnaround strategy had been disbanded at the beginning of last year. But there was renewed emphasis on the project with the appointment of the new minister, the now deceased Roy Padayachie, in May this year. A total of 108 municipalities were targeted for improvement.

Mr Madonsela said action plans were prepared for the 108 targeted municipalities with five key areas being prioritised for attention. These were service delivery, good governance, sound financial management, corruption and sustainable infrastructure development.