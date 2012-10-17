JSC INTERVIEWS: Humility and humour as JSC grills Gauntlett

THE much-anticipated Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview of Jeremy Gauntlett SC proceeded on Wednesday morning with much less drama than expected, with commissioners and Mr Gauntlett all seemingly on their best behaviour.

Fireworks had been expected because the JSC has overlooked Mr Gauntlett for appointment three times — once for the Western Cape High Court and twice for the Constitutional Court — to intense criticism and fury in some quarters of the legal fraternity.

Then, on Monday, there was a blistering 20-page submission to the JSC from former University of Cape Town deputy-registrar Paul Ngobeni opposing Mr Gauntlett’s appointment and a last-minute flurry of correspondence in support of him.

But commissioners were restrained and respectful in their questioning of Mr Gauntlett on Wednesday, even about his exchange with Mr Ngobeni, his relationship with Judge President John Hlophe and on his reputation for being "acerbic".

In turn, Mr Gauntlett was humble, reasonable and even had a few moments of humour.

Referring to Mr Ngobeni’s submissions, Mr Gauntlett said what he found "most distressing" about the past three days was that "it’s very unfair, and it’s very easy, to knock down somebody by saying all they are is somebody of certain ‘dermatology’ and background and they don’t give a damn".

To questions on his judicial temperament, Mr Gauntlett readily admitted that, as counsel, he was "not, by any claim, Mother Teresa" and that he had an "impatient side". But he said that in all his years as counsel and his 14 years on the bench of the appeal court of Lesotho, with 60 delivered judgments on that court, and as an acting judge in Cape Town, there had never been a complaint about him in his judicial capacity.

"The proof of the pudding, if there is a pudding, lies in that," he said.

Commissioner Dumisa Ntsebeza SC said he was concerned, if Mr Gauntlett were to appointed, that he would have a "toxic" relationship with Judge Hlophe, especially since Freedom Under Law, on whose board Mr Gauntlett sits, had brought a complaint to the JSC about the judge president.

But Mr Gauntlett said he did not believe there would be any "toxicity". He said Judge Hlophe had previously said he would not see working together as problem.

"I don’t see it as problem," said Mr Gauntlett. Since neither of them saw it as problem, "you’ve got to ask why is there a problem", he said.