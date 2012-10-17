Gauteng man jailed for attempting to bribe SARS

A GAUTENG businessman has been jailed for 15 years after being found guilty of attempted bribery and intimidation of a South African Revenue Service (SARS) official.

This is the harshest sentence SARS has achieved so far for attempted bribery after the Germiston Regional Court has sentenced Humphrey Ngundwe to 10 years in jail on a charge of corruption, and 5 years on a charge of intimidation. The identity of the SARS official has not been disclosed, due to safety reasons.

Marika Muller, SARS spokeswoman, on Wednesday said Ngundwe tried to claim almost R400,000 in fraudulent VAT refunds for his information technology business in 2008. It was detected during a standard VAT screening process.

When the SARS official requested additional information, Ngundwe offered the official a R20,000 bribe. The attempt was reported to SARS’s anti-corruption division, who engaged with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Ngundwe was arrested during a sting operation where the bribe was "accepted".

Ms Muller said Ngundwe was released on bail, but started harassing the SARS official with threatening telephone calls, demanding his refund to which he was not entitled, and even the bribe he paid when he was arrested. According to Ms Muller, he then threatened to kill the SARS employee if he did not get what he wanted.

The matter was again reported to the authorities, and Ngundwe was re-arrested and a charge of intimidation was added to the existing corruption charge. The SARS staffer was given physical protection for the remainder of the trial, and was moved to another office as a further precaution.

Ms Muller said SARS had a number of measures in place to protect its staff, but had to balance that with making sure the service remained accessible to the public.

She said VAT fraud was quite prevalent, yet SARS introduced new systems to catch individuals who were trying to rip them off.

"We do catch a good deal of the fraudulent activities, but it does take time," Ms Muller said.

In a reported case last year a woman was fined R5,000 or 10 months in prison when she tried to bribe an official to obtain a fraudulent VAT return.