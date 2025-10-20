WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV speaks with Christo de Wit, Luno SA country manager
Ruling is welcome, but certain issues may take years for parliament to sort out
Rewards paid in a year in which auditor-general found fund’s financial statements to be materially misstated
DA pushes procurement overhaul to replace race-based preferences
The final pricing will be determined after the bookbuild, based on demand within the range
Business Day TV speaks with chief market analyst at Scope Markets, Joshua Mahony
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Pieter Woodhatch, FNB of eBucks.
President Donald Trump’s ‘positive’ ceasefire call contrasts with reported tensions
Pressure mounts on Liverpool’s Slot over growing streak of losses
Owners Daimler Truck and Toyota will each own 25% of the listed holding company shares
Tackling your questions tonight are Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective.
Business Day TV speaks with Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective
Sirius acquires defence-anchored business park near Munich for €43.7m
AVI adapts to stay relevant with growing black consumer base
Aspiring homebuyers delay dreams as living costs climb
Stefanutti shares surge on R685m Eskom payout
Optasia aims for R8bn in JSE flotation
Thyssenkrupp spins off TKMS in €6.3bn market debut
Sambra warns motorists against risky insurance payouts
Kering chooses its battles and lets go of beauty
Ripple-backed Evernorth targets $1bn in US listing
