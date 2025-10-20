subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Stefanutti shares surge on R685m Eskom payout

Latest win helps to restore confidence in the group after a trading update in May cast doubt over its financial health
Companies
10 hours ago

Optasia aims for R8bn in JSE flotation

The final pricing will be determined after the bookbuild, based on demand within the range
Companies
11 hours ago

AVI adapts to stay relevant with growing black consumer base

To reduce risk of irrelevance, food and personal care group continues to study consumer trends in developed markets for relevance to local shoppers
Companies
9 hours ago

Aspiring homebuyers delay dreams as living costs climb

The age of first-time buyers is rising despite young professionals’ growing interest in property
Companies
9 hours ago

Sambra warns motorists against risky insurance payouts

Association urges car owners to undertake proper repairs to avoid financial and safety risks
Companies
13 hours ago

Sirius acquires defence-anchored business park near Munich for €43.7m

The property company will have acquired about €340m of income-producing assets across the UK and Germany after the deal
Companies
15 hours ago

DHL Express boss says Kenya closing in on SA as gateway to Africa

Group plans to spend about €300m on its Sub-Saharan Africa operations over the next five years
Companies
22 hours ago
