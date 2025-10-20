subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Kyle Burgess, Nedbank Private Wealth joins Business Day TV, for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Stefanutti shares surge on R685m Eskom payout

Latest win helps to restore confidence in the group after a trading update in May cast doubt over its financial health
Companies
5 hours ago

Aspiring homebuyers delay dreams as living costs climb

The age of first-time buyers is rising despite young professionals’ growing interest in property
Companies
4 hours ago

Ripple-backed Evernorth targets $1bn in US listing

Crypto venture to list on the Nasdaq through a merger with Armada Acquisition
Companies
8 hours ago

Kering chooses its battles and lets go of beauty

New CEO Luca de Meo backtracks on one of the big strategic pivots of recent years with sale of beauty business to L’Oreal
Companies
8 hours ago

Sirius acquires defence-anchored business park near Munich for €43.7m

The property company will have acquired about €340m of income-producing assets across the UK and Germany after the deal
Companies
10 hours ago

‘Love at first sight’: Inside Sanlam’s love affair with rural India

Shriram General Insurance and Shriram Life Insurance are among fastest-growing players in India
Companies
17 hours ago

DHL Express boss says Kenya closing in on SA as gateway to Africa

Group plans to spend about €300m on its Sub-Saharan Africa operations over the next five years
Companies
17 hours ago
