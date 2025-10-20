South Africans are becoming more sophisticated in their crypto strategies as user numbers and payments surge. Luno, the country’s leading exchange, added more than 530,000 new users this year, bringing its base to 6.3-million. Business Day TV spoke to Christo de Wit, Luno SA country manager, for more on the country’s growing appetite for crypto.
WATCH: Exploring SA’s crypto boom
Business Day TV speaks with Christo de Wit, Luno SA country manager
