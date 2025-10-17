Business Day TV spoke to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss
Miners are a pragmatic and problem-solving bunch, and it was encouraging to witness underlying optimism at the meeting
Each of us has a role to play in shaping the food system
Victim façade crumbles under intense scrutiny by ANC chief whip
The company has become the first mobile operator in Africa to surpass 300-million customers
Rising hunger reveals a crisis far from resolved, says Stellenbosch University development economist Dieter von Fintel
Business Day TV spoke to Graydon Morris from Sterling Private Wealth
Seventeen days and counting in 2025
Trump and Infantino’s bromance turns 2026 World Cup into playground for ego, racism and revisionism
OpenAI does not avoid copyrighted content; it puts the onus on studios to notify it of any violations and to opt out
Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV spoke to Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth
Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.