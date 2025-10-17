Gold climbs past $4,300

Gold has hit a record above $4,300 as banking jitters, trade tensions and rate-cut bets drive investors to safety. Picture: 123RF
Bengaluru — Gold notched a new high above $4,300/oz on Friday and was poised for its best week in five years, as signs of weakness in US regional banks, global trade frictions and the expectation of more rate cuts sent investors flocking to the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $4,336.18/oz by 2.33am GMT, after reaching a fresh high of $4,378.69 earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery jumped 1% to $4,348.70.
Bullion has risen about 8% so far this week in what would be its best week since March 2020, notching a record high in each session.
Spot silver fell 0.7% to $53.86/oz, but stayed on track for a weekly gain. Earlier in the session, prices reached a record high of $54.35, tracking the rally in gold and a short squeeze in the spot market.
"[For gold] $4,500 could arrive as a target perhaps sooner than expected, but much may depend upon how long concerns about US-China trade and the government shutdown linger over the market for,” said KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer.
Non-yielding bullion, which tends to do well in a low interest rate environment, has gained more than 65% year-to-date, driven by geopolitical tensions, aggressive rate-cut bets, central bank buying, de-dollarisation and robust exchange-trade fund inflows.
On the geopolitical front, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Thursday to another summit on the war in Ukraine.
Western nations continued to pressure Russia over its oil sales, with Britain imposing sanctions on major Russian oil firms.
Platinum fell 0.7% to $1,701.0 and palladium lost 0.4% to $1,607.93. Both metals were headed for weekly gains.
JAMIE CARR: Gold outshines everything
Reuters
