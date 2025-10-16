Shares in Karooooo ended more than 5% weaker after a strong start on Thursday
Sars loses its cool and lays bare the affairs of politician Lucky Montana
Minister says pilot programme will procure about 1,000km in the Northern Cape, North West and Gauteng
Victim façade crumbles under intense scrutiny by ANC chief whip
The two groups share customers and sales channels, but there is no overlap of operations, says Premier
Rising hunger reveals a crisis far from resolved, says Stellenbosch University development economist Dieter von Fintel
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mpho Sadiki, group MD for merchant solutions in Africa at Network International
US president says ‘productive’ call with Putin leads to Budapest meeting as Zelensky heads to White House
In just his second game after injury, the 23-year-old lock gets captaincy nod as Ackermann shuffles leadership pack
Guide to transforming state-owned entities into engines of growth, stability and social progress to benefit of all
Tackling your questions tonight are Ricus Reeders, wealth manager at PSG Hole in One Ruimsig; and Roy Mutooni, portfolio manager and analyst at Sanlam Investments.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
