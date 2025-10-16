subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Tackling your questions tonight are Ricus Reeders, wealth manager at PSG Hole in One Ruimsig; and Roy Mutooni, portfolio manager and analyst at Sanlam Investments.

MORE MINING NEWS:

Mozambican unrest turns fatal at Gemfields mine

Illegal miners kill two police officers at Montepuez Ruby Mine in restive Cabo Delgado province
Companies
11 hours ago

Gold price adds muscle to DRDGold’s Joburg expansion

Extra cash from record gold prices sets the stage for the company’s next phase of expansion
Companies
15 hours ago

Pan African misses out on $32m profit after hedging mishap

Attempts to protect its ounces cost the group millions in profit this year
Companies
1 month ago

Pan African boasts healthier balance sheet on record gold price

Company expects to be fully degeared in 2026 financial year
Companies
4 months ago

Anglo catches a copper price tailwind as Teck cuts output

Surging copper prices have pushed Anglo shares to 30-month highs
Companies
3 days ago

Exxaro leans on coal expertise to grow in manganese and renewables

Exxaro positions itself as a diversified bulk miner, betting on long-term manganese fundamentals
Companies
1 week ago

Glencore and Sibanye win approval to merge chrome assets

Green light for the deal is seen as key step in protecting SA’s vital chrome industry and boosting output
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold hits record high on expectation of US Fed ...
Markets
2.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Turnaround king Holger ...
Markets
3.
Shares rebound and dollar eases as investors bet ...
Markets
4.
Oil firmer after Trump says India will stop ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.