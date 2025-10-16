subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Premier-RFG tie-up stirs food sector merger pot

The two groups share customers and sales channels, but there is no overlap of operations, says Premier
Companies
17 hours ago

Mozambican unrest turns fatal at Gemfields mine

Illegal miners kill two police officers at Montepuez Ruby Mine in restive Cabo Delgado province
Companies
11 hours ago

PSG boss warns of investment strike as crime and graft get out of hand

Group says economy reform-driven momentum is balanced against persistent structural challenges
Companies
6 hours ago

Reserve Bank seizes cars, jewellery and art in Markus Jooste estate

Vehicles and valuables worth millions confiscated in probe into late Steinhoff boss’s exchange control breaches
National
7 hours ago

Growthpoint lands strategic stake in Cape Winelands Airport megaproject

Once operational, the aviation gateway is expected to become a second major gateway into the province
Companies
9 hours ago

Investors pile into Labat Africa after long-awaited trading statement

Shares in the cannabis company jumped as much as 133% after the release of its latest trading statement
Companies
14 hours ago

Absa-Ripple tie-up anchors digital asset custody

Absa has signed a deal with payments infrastructure provider Ripple to provide digital asset custody services to its customers in SA
Companies
15 hours ago

Gold price adds muscle to DRDGold’s Joburg expansion

Extra cash from record gold prices sets the stage for the company’s next phase of expansion
Companies
15 hours ago
