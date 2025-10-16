Shares in Karooooo ended more than 5% weaker after a strong start on Thursday
Sars loses its cool and lays bare the affairs of politician Lucky Montana
Minister says pilot programme will procure about 1,000km in the Northern Cape, North West and Gauteng
Victim façade crumbles under intense scrutiny by ANC chief whip
The two groups share customers and sales channels, but there is no overlap of operations, says Premier
Rising hunger reveals a crisis far from resolved, says Stellenbosch University development economist Dieter von Fintel
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mpho Sadiki, group MD for merchant solutions in Africa at Network International
US president says ‘productive’ call with Putin leads to Budapest meeting as Zelensky heads to White House
In just his second game after injury, the 23-year-old lock gets captaincy nod as Ackermann shuffles leadership pack
Guide to transforming state-owned entities into engines of growth, stability and social progress to benefit of all
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks with Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day's market movers.
