subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Louis Storm from Vega Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

ALSO READ:

Canal+ announces new stake in UGC and reports slight rise in revenue

The group’s nine-month revenue was €4.6bn excluding activity from MultiChoice, which was consolidated 11 days before the end of the quarter
Companies
5 hours ago

Investors pile into Labat Africa after long-awaited trading statement

Shares in the cannabis company jumped as much as 133% after the release of its latest trading statement
Companies
5 hours ago

Absa-Ripple tie-up anchors digital asset custody

Absa has signed a deal with payments infrastructure provider Ripple to provide digital asset custody services to its customers in SA
Companies
6 hours ago

Mozambican unrest turns fatal at Gemfields mine

Illegal miners kill two police officers at Montepuez Ruby Mine in restive Cabo Delgado province
Companies
2 hours ago

Gold price adds muscle to DRDGold’s Joburg expansion

Extra cash from record gold prices sets the stage for the company’s next phase of expansion
Companies
6 hours ago

Vukile raises R2.65bn through issue of new shares

Group increased the size of the equity raise after strong demand
Companies
8 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold hits record high on expectation of US Fed ...
Markets
2.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Turnaround king Holger ...
Markets
3.
Shares rebound and dollar eases as investors bet ...
Markets
4.
Oil firmer after Trump says India will stop ...
Markets
5.
Oil falls as market eyes excess supply
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.