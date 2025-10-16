Shares in Karooooo lurched on Thursday, rising as much as 6% after a sharp correction of almost 10% the previous day after the Cartrack owner failed to raise or narrow its guidance. But they later changed direction to end more than 5% weaker on the day.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Karooooo recovery from correction short-lived
