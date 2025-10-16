subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Gold shot back to a fresh record on Thursday as Israel said it would scale back its ceasefire efforts in response to Hamas’ slow return of deceased hostages. Spot gold peaked at $4,291.63/oz, with the JSE precious metals and mining index surging more than 6.2%.

