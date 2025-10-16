Gold shot back to a fresh record on Thursday as Israel said it would scale back its ceasefire efforts in response to Hamas’ slow return of deceased hostages. Spot gold peaked at $4,291.63/oz, with the JSE precious metals and mining index surging more than 6.2%.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Precious metals index breaks 140,000
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.