The all share index is on course for its best year in the bourse’s 137-year history, marching higher on Wednesday
Outgoing CEO inherited a bruised JSE in 2019 and responded with substance but couldn’t reverse the structural decline in listings
MPs ask senior managers in Scopa inquiry whether the fund is getting value for money
DA and ActionSA reignite bid for electoral commission probe into breaches of funding legislation
Multinational logistics group earmarks €50m for expansion in SA over the next five years
Lower inflation and rates lift spending with hardware stores leading gains, but sales slip after July’s surge
Vehicle dealer says shift to more affordable vehicles is gaining momentum among cash-strapped SA consumers
Moscow’s FSB launches criminal case against 23 critics after Europe’s rights body votes to open dialogue with exiles
England head coach accepts ribbing from fans whom he criticised for not being supportive enough
The Draaihoek Lodge near Elands Bay is the ideal place to kick back, relax and read, or do some birdwatching, game viewing and hiking
Tackling your questions tonight are Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Bright Khumalo from Vestact
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Bright Khumalo from Vestact
