Shaun Dendere from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

ALSO READ:

China’s rare earth curbs threaten global supply chains, says US

US will act if Beijing proves to be an unreliable partner, says treasury secretary
World
2 hours ago

SA in pole position as DHL signs R6bn investment cheque for Africa

Multinational logistics group earmarks €50m for expansion in SA over the next five years
Companies
1 hour ago

CMH says Chinese and Indian brands account for 50% of showroom sales

Vehicle dealer says shift to more affordable vehicles is gaining momentum among cash-strapped SA consumers
Companies
3 hours ago

Cashbuild on track to acquire Allbuildco in R93m deal

The Competition Commission recently recommended the deal to the Competition Tribunal with no conditions
Companies
10 hours ago

Vodacom to spend R500m to expand Limpopo network

The company invests billions of rand in capital expenditure locally each year
Companies
10 hours ago

UK and US top destinations as Capitec clients increase travel

Data shows clients made nearly 2-million international card payments between March and August
Companies
16 hours ago

Minerals Council backs lower inflation target as operating costs ease

Moderate rise in input costs in August indicates ‘a fundamental shift’ mining sector’s cost structure since Covid
Companies
16 hours ago
