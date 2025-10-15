Explosives company AECI plunged almost 9% on Wednesday after the surprise resignation of CEO Holger Riemensperger.
Outgoing CEO inherited a bruised JSE in 2019 and responded with substance but couldn’t reverse the structural decline in listings
SA spends roughly R386bn a year servicing its R5.7-trillion debt, equivalent to more than one-fifth of government revenue
DA and ActionSA reignite bid for electoral commission probe into breaches of funding legislation
Multinational logistics group earmarks €50m for expansion in SA over the next five years
Vehicle dealer says shift to more affordable vehicles is gaining momentum among cash-strapped SA consumers
US will act if Beijing proves to be an unreliable partner, says treasury secretary
Coach pays tribute to everyone involved, from players to staff and team manager for success
The Draaihoek Lodge near Elands Bay is the ideal place to kick back, relax and read, or do some birdwatching, game viewing and hiking
Aheesh Singh, chief investment at MP9 Asset Management, discusses the afternoon’s market performance with Business Day TV.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks with Aheesh Singh of MP9 Asset Management
Aheesh Singh, chief investment at MP9 Asset Management, discusses the afternoon’s market performance with Business Day TV.
Oil falls as market eyes excess supply
Gold hits record high on expectation of US Fed rate cut
Shares rebound and dollar eases as investors bet on Fed rate cut
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: ASP Isotopes shares still running
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold keeps surging amid uncertainty
WATCH: Stock Picks
