Explosives company AECI plunged almost 9% on Wednesday after the surprise resignation of CEO Holger Riemensperger. During his tenure, he led a largely successful turnaround, disposing of several noncore assets along the way.
AECI has appointed AECI Chemicals executive vice-president Dean Murray as interim CEO.
