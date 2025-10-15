subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Explosives company AECI plunged almost 9% on Wednesday after the surprise resignation of CEO Holger Riemensperger. During his tenure, he led a largely successful turnaround, disposing of several noncore assets along the way.

AECI has appointed AECI Chemicals executive vice-president Dean Murray as interim CEO.

AECI completes disposal of Schirm USA

The company plans to focus on its core businesses - AECI Mining and AECI Chemicals
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: AECI’s international operations boost first-half earnings

Business Day TV speaks to Rob Downes, head of Digital Assets at Absa CIB
Companies
2 months ago

AECI’s international operations boost first half earnings

Group CEO Holger Riemensperger says growth of international operations and resilience of core business is encouraging
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold hits record high on expectation of US Fed ...
Markets
2.
Gold and silver hit record high, with gold above ...
Markets
3.
Shares rebound and dollar eases as investors bet ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Metal prices get back their mojo
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.