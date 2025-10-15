The all share index (Alsi) is on course for its best year in the bourse’s 137-year history, closing Wednesday’s trading session in the black, supported by industrial and resources stocks. Some of the big movers on the day were MTN, Richemont and Harmony.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Alsi on track for its best year yet
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.