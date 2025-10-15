subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

The all share index (Alsi) is on course for its best year in the bourse’s 137-year history, closing Wednesday’s trading session in the black, supported by industrial and resources stocks. Some of the big movers on the day were MTN, Richemont and Harmony.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Momentum upbeat on asset growth after JSE’s 100,000-point milestone

Values-based firm believes SA assets are set for more growth, with limited fallout from US tariffs
Companies
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke with Shaun Dendere from Trive Investments
Markets
4 hours ago

Shares rebound and dollar eases as investors bet on Fed rate cut

‘We expect the Fed to cut by 25 bps at both the October and December FOMC meetings,’ says one analyst
Markets
16 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Leila Fourie was a moderniser of JSE, not a redeemer

Outgoing CEO inherited a bruised JSE in 2019 and responded with substance but couldn’t reverse the structural decline in listings
Opinion
19 hours ago

IMF warns of elevated risks in global financial system

The body says there are rising odds of a ‘disorderly’ market correction
World
1 day ago

JSE taps insider Valdene Reddy as new CEO

The JSE veteran will replace Leila Fourie from March 2026
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold hits record high on expectation of US Fed ...
Markets
2.
Gold and silver hit record high, with gold above ...
Markets
3.
Shares rebound and dollar eases as investors bet ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Metal prices get back their mojo
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.