Boitumelo Letsuma, an independent global market analyst, joins Business Day TV to discuss this afternoon’s market performance.

MORE MARKET NEWS & ANALYSIS:

Asian markets fall as investors remain wary due to US-China trade tension

Global equities abruptly turned red on Friday after Donald Trump announced 100% tariffs on China
Markets
11 hours ago

Gold and silver hit record high, with gold above $4,100/oz

Gold has surged 58% for the year to date
Markets
11 hours ago

Oil prices edge up as US and China defuse trade tension

Saxo Bank analysts say Donald Trump has softened his tone and signalled openness to a deal
Markets
11 hours ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Metal prices get back their mojo

Harmony Gold led the JSE on Monday as the price of the yellow metal rebounded from last week’s ceasefire-led losses
Markets
21 hours ago

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Silver zooms past barrier

Fuelled by momentum in the gold market, silver surges to a record
Markets
21 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
Markets
19 hours ago
