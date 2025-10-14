The body says there are rising odds of a ‘disorderly’ market correction
SA’s anti-corruption effort is most credible when evidence, cleanups and prosecutorial follow-through align
Task team fulfilled its mandate and police had begun to restructure units, deputy commissioner tells MPs
DA and ActionSA reignite bid for electoral commission probe into breaches of funding legislation
Property group powers thousands of homes through rooftop installations as sustainability focus shifts to optimisation
Ratings agency offers most upbeat forecast but says stronger expansion is needed to ease debt burden
The business climate improved over the short-term as well as the medium-term
Striker Ashley Cupido has been called up as a late replacement as Foster withdraws due to an injury
Concept car car on display at the Shanghai Fashion Week blends 1930s Art Deco with daring future technology
Boitumelo Letsuma, an independent global market analyst, joins Business Day TV to discuss this afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market report
Business Day TV speaks with independent analyst Boitumelo Letsuma
Boitumelo Letsuma, an independent global market analyst, joins Business Day TV to discuss this afternoon’s market performance.
MORE MARKET NEWS & ANALYSIS:
Asian markets fall as investors remain wary due to US-China trade tension
Gold and silver hit record high, with gold above $4,100/oz
Oil prices edge up as US and China defuse trade tension
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Metal prices get back their mojo
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Silver zooms past barrier
WATCH: Stock Picks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Asian markets fall as investors remain wary due to US-China trade tension
Gold and silver hit record high, with gold above $4,100/oz
Oil prices edge up as US and China defuse trade tension
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Metal prices get back their mojo
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Silver zooms past barrier
WATCH: Stock Picks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.