ASP Isotopes saw its share price skyrocket this week as the US-based, Nasdaq-listed energy group announced a new plant acquisition in an encouraging trading update. The group posted a 6.5% jump on Tuesday after closing 34% higher on Monday.

Record R1.8-trillion corporate cash hoard tests Ramaphosa’s reform agenda

Companies hold back investment amid low confidence, pressuring president to turn idle funds into growth and jobs
Companies
22 hours ago

Tharisa boasts healthier balance sheet after announcing $547m capex plan

The miner reported a fourth-quarter increase in chrome and PGM production, helping to reduce debt by year-end
Companies
18 hours ago

Strong pipeline gives Bytes good start to second half

The group is confident it will deliver a full-year outcome within the range of market expectations
Companies
17 hours ago

WATCH: Barloworld’s path to delisting gathers pace

Business Day TV speaks with Sydney Mhlarhi, spokesperson for Newco
Companies
7 hours ago

Landlords capitalise as retailers embark on aggressive stores rollout

Positive rental growth across most retail segments and rent-to-sales ratio at lowest in years
Companies
11 hours ago

Weight loss boon for Aspen

Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro launched in December 2024 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in SA
Companies
1 day ago

Boxer takes on informal retailers

Cellular data used to pinpoint high-potential sites for new stores in townships and rural areas
Companies
1 day ago

Lewis loses battle to end Shoprite-Pepkor deal over furniture business

Competition Appeals Court closes the door on its attempt to invoke competition law to block R3.2bn sale
Companies
1 day ago
