International Energy Agency says world oil market faces a surplus of as much as 4-million barrels per day next year
SA’s anti-corruption effort is most credible when evidence, cleanups and prosecutorial follow-through align
Secret witness tells Madlanga commission Carrim received money from attempted murder accused Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala
DA and ActionSA reignite bid for electoral commission probe into breaches of funding legislation
Property group powers thousands of homes through rooftop installations as sustainability focus shifts to optimisation
Ratings agency offers most upbeat forecast but says stronger expansion is needed to ease debt burden
Business Day TV speaks with Naledzani Mosomane, head of enterprise and supplier development at Standard Bank
Circulated video shows fighters dragging seven ‘collaborators’ into a circle of people and shooting them
Broos’s men crush Rwanda 3-0 and get a favour from Nigeria to top Group C — exorcising ghosts of 2011
Concept car car on display at the Shanghai Fashion Week blends 1930s Art Deco with daring future technology
Spot gold soared to a fresh record of $4,179/oz in intraday trade on Tuesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s first speech since the US government shutdown, which has denied markets critical data on the inflation picture.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold keeps surging amid uncertainty
Coal drives SA mining production in August
Gold and silver hit record high, with gold above $4,100/oz
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Silver zooms past barrier
BRIAN KANTOR: Gold, the not so barbarous relic, is holding its own against JSE returns
