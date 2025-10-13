subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Phaswane Mphahlele from Makwe Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks with Sam Houlie from Differential Capital
Markets
9 hours ago

Gold and silver surge to record highs

BofA and Societe Generale lift 2026 gold forecast to $5,000/oz on trade tension and likely Fed rate cuts
Markets
18 hours ago

Anglo catches a copper price tailwind as Teck cuts output

Surging copper prices have pushed Anglo shares to 30-month highs
Companies
10 hours ago

WATCH: Boxer powers ahead with store expansion

Business Day TV speaks with Marek Masojada, CEO of Boxer
Companies
2 hours ago

Weight loss boon for Aspen

Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro launched in December 2024 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in SA
Companies
14 hours ago

Boxer takes on informal retailers

Cellular data used to pinpoint high-potential sites for new stores in townships and rural areas
Companies
17 hours ago

Lewis loses battle to end Shoprite-Pepkor deal over furniture business

Competition Appeals Court closes the door on its attempt to invoke competition law to block R3.2bn sale
Companies
21 hours ago

Dis-Chem and Capitec’s deal to disrupt healthcare market

Partnership links financial rewards to health behaviour as part of the Better Rewards programme
Companies
3 days ago
