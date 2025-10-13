Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
Ruling could allow tax agency to force banks to shoulder financial responsibility for customers’ illegal activity
Deputy commissioner testifies that despite having top-secret clearance he was excluded from political killings task team operations
DA and ActionSA reignite bid for electoral commission probe into breaches of funding legislation
Business Day TV speaks with Marek Masojada, CEO of Boxer
Foot-and-mouth disease remains a major challenge and constraint for livestock farmers
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Graham Parker, executive chair at Britehouse.
Hamas releases remaining Israeli captives and Israel frees thousands of Palestinians to end ‘long nightmare’
Disciplined display earns left-armer his first Test five-wicket haul and restores belief in the Proteas attack
German luxury carmaker introduces an electric watercraft to match your Neue Klasse EV wheels
Sam Houlie from Differential Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks with Sam Houlie from Differential Capital
Gold and silver surge to record highs
Oil recovers ground amid hope of easing US-China tension
Anglo catches a copper price tailwind as Teck cuts output
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining, retail data to sharpen quarterly GDP outlook
Weight loss boon for Aspen
Boxer takes on informal retailers
Canal+ owns 94.39% of MultiChoice after offer closes
Lewis loses battle to end Shoprite-Pepkor deal over furniture business
Dis-Chem and Capitec’s deal to disrupt healthcare market
