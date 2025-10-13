subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Fuelled by momentum in the gold market, silver surged to a record $52.07/oz on Monday after crossing the $50 level, a psychological barrier for investors, for the first time on Friday. By 6pm it was 2.5% ahead on the day at $51.92.

