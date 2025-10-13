Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
Ruling could allow tax agency to force banks to shoulder financial responsibility for customers’ illegal activity
Deputy commissioner testifies that despite having top-secret clearance he was excluded from political killings task team operations
DA and ActionSA reignite bid for electoral commission probe into breaches of funding legislation
Business Day TV speaks with Marek Masojada, CEO of Boxer
Foot-and-mouth disease remains a major challenge and constraint for livestock farmers
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Graham Parker, executive chair at Britehouse.
Hamas releases remaining Israeli captives and Israel frees thousands of Palestinians to end ‘long nightmare’
Disciplined display earns left-armer his first Test five-wicket haul and restores belief in the Proteas attack
German luxury carmaker introduces an electric watercraft to match your Neue Klasse EV wheels
Fuelled by momentum in the gold market, silver surged to a record $52.07/oz on Monday after crossing the $50 level, a psychological barrier for investors, for the first time on Friday. By 6pm it was 2.5% ahead on the day at $51.92.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Silver zooms past barrier
Gold and silver surge to record highs
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Metal prices get back their mojo
WATCH: Market Report
BoE warns of ‘sharp correction’ risk if AI boom or Fed trust falters
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Dark history, but gold could play a role in bailing SA out of a difficult spot
Oil recovers ground amid hope of easing US-China tension
