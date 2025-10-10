Business Day TV spoke to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Fiscal drag and a VAT hike are effectively two sides of the same coin — comparable in their economic impact
Judge Mahendra Chetty found that no advantage accrued to ICTSI by virtue of the score recorded in the solvency ranking
Business Day TV spoke to Stuart Theobald, founder and executive chair of Krutham
Business Day TV spoke with Ron Whelan the CEO of Discovery Health
Reserve Bank governor tells MPs communication on the 3% goal ‘was not what it was supposed to be’
SA’s farmers are champions of incorporating the latest innovations to ensure our soil’s health
She won ‘for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela’
Teen swimmer Jess Thompson blazes her own trail — five national titles and an African record before turning 19
KLA research finds SA drivers put family first and horsepower a close second
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV spoke to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.